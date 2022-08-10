Nashville notes: Chase Rice, Jon Pardi + more

Chase Rice has released the music video for his new song, “Key West & Colorado.”

In case you missed it, Jon Pardi made a stop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night to perform his top-five single, “Last Night Lonely.” You can watch his performance now.

David Nail, who has earned two chart-topping hits with “Whatever She’s Got” and “Let it Rain,” is going on tour this fall. He just announced his Story to Tell Tour, which features opening act Tyler Braden.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.