96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Chayce Beckham’s “Till The Day I Die” + Kylie Morgan’s “Sugar Daddy”

May 1, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Chayce Beckham has dropped a powerful new song, “Till The Day I Die,” which he penned with Andy AlbertJordan Minton and Mark Trussell. Watch Chayce share the personal backstory of the song on Instagram.

Kylie Morgan has released her breezy and empowering new song, “Sugar Daddy.” The track arrives as her debut single, “If He Wanted To He Would,” continues to rise up the country charts.

Up-and-comer Alyssa Micaela‘s long-awaited debut album, The Hard Way, is out now. Of her record, Alyssa shares, “It took me three years to make, and although we did it ‘the hard way,’ we did it the right way, and I’m ready for the world to hear it.” Watch the album trailer on YouTube and sample the project with its anthemic title track.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Rock And A Hard PlaceBailey Zimmerman
12:56am
These Are My PeopleRodney Atkins
12:53am
Need A FavorJelly Roll
12:49am
Where The Green Grass GrowsTim Mcgraw
12:46am
SixteenThomas Rhett
12:43am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Brenda Garcia from United Supermarkets brings us WHAT this week...
2

Jaylee Gandy joins Jeff Mudflap and the Gang Playing Friends Trivia
3

The Most Popular Dog Breeds In America Revealed
4

Texas Best-Selling Author Don Bentley on "Forgotten War"
5

"Pretty Stoned" Actress Skye Townsend talks Acting & Trying to make her Dad Laugh