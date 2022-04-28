      Weather Alert

Nashville notes: Chris Janson, Old Dominion and more

Apr 28, 2022 @ 4:00pm

In case you missed it, Chris Janson was on NBC’s TODAY Thursday morning performing his new song, “Keys to the Country.” That track comes off of All In, an album that arrives Friday.

If you happen to be in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday night, you’ve got a chance to see Old Dominion. The band is playing a free popup show at The Underground. You can claim your free passes to the show by RSVPing now.

Priscilla Block recently wrapped up her first-ever headlining trek, the Welcome to the Block Party tour. Over half the dates sold out, and the singer says that the experience pushed her to keep growing her live presence all the way up to the stadium setting. Meanwhile, her new single, “My Bar,” is at country radio.

Brandi Carlile has tested positive for COVID-19. She canceled her upcoming Stagecoach set, telling fans on social media that she was “devastated” but assuring them she’s on the mend.

