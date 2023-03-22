96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Chris Janson’s fifth Opry anniversary + Brett Eldredge’s new vinyl

March 22, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share
ABC

Chris Janson celebrated his fifth year as a Grand Ole Opry member in style by arriving in Minnie Pearl’s Cadillac. He also wore Johnny Cash‘s coat while performing a cover of “Folsom Prison Blues” onstage. View photos from Tuesday night’s event on the Opry’s Instagram post.

Brett Eldredge is dropping a brand new vinyl exclusively for his The Locals fan club members. The two-track LP will feature an unreleased song, “Cinnamon,” as well as a work tape of “The One You Need.” Watch Brett’s announcement on Twitter and join The Locals via the sign-up link.

Jimmie AllenDrake Milligan and Jay Allen have been added to the Live In The Vineyard Goes Country (LITVGC) lineup. The three-day event will take place in Napa Valley, California, from April 25 to April 27. For the full list of performers, visit the LITVGC website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Water Under The BridgeSam Hunt
12:12am
Wasted On YouMorgan Wallen
12:09am
No BodyBlake Shelton
12:06am
Beers On MeDierks Bentley
12:03am
Rock And A Hard PlaceBailey Zimmerman
12:00am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Combs Lands 15th Consecutive #1 At Country Radio With “Going, Going, Gone”
2

Help Us Find This Horse
3

St. Patrick’s Day Events in Lubbock
4

Brantley Gilbert To Release Deluxe Edition Of ‘So Help Me God’ Featuring Five New Songs
5

South Plains Troop Salute: Lorenzo native serves aboard Navy warship in San Diego