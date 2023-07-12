96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Chris Janson’s summer sale + Brad Paisley on ‘Today’

July 12, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Chris Janson‘s merch store is having a summer sale right now. Shop your favorite T-shirts and koozies now at store.chrisjanson.com.

Brad Paisley will perform on Today‘s Citi Concert Series on Friday, July 14. Be sure to tune in.

Corey Kent has added new T-shirts to his merch store, with all of them priced at $30. Check it out at shop.coreykentofficial.com.

