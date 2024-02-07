96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Chris Lane’s expanded tour + Jackson Dean’s new music

February 7, 2024 4:00PM CST
Share

Chris Lane has added three dates to his Find Another Bar Tour: College Edition. Tickets and the full tour schedule are available now on Chris’ website.

Jackson Dean is set to drop new music February 9. He teased the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a blurred-out cover of the forthcoming release. “New music out everywhere this Friday,” Jackson announced.

BRELAND has teased a snippet of “Heartbreak & Alchohol” ahead of its February 16 arrival. You can hear it now on his Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Old AlabamaBrad Paisley
12:59am
Long LiveFlorida-georgia Line
12:56am
Your PlaceAshley Cooke
12:54am
Carry OnPat Green
12:49am
Joy Of My LifeChris Stapleton
12:43am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

YOU COULD WIN TICKETS WITH THE KLLL Technology / Radio Survey
2

Clues That Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Will Split, According To Fans
3

Scotty McCreery's "Cab In A Solo" Music Video Captures A Precious In-Studio Moment With Son Avery
4

Comedy, Kids, and Hollywood: Kurt Smeaton's Exclusive Dive
5

The Untold Beatles: Revelations from a Roadie's View