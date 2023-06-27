96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Chris Stapleton’s summer merch + Billy Currington’s new music

June 27, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Chris Stapleton has dropped new summer merch, which includes a tie-dye T-shirt, water bottle, sunglass strap and tank top, among other things. Shop it now at Chris’ merch store.

To celebrate their new Memory Lane EP, Old Dominion has released brand new Memory Lane merch items. Shop the collection now at Old Dominion’s merch store.

Billy Currington might be rolling out new tunes soon. “You guys may want to sign up for my email and sms lists today … We might send a sneak peek of new music coming soon!” Billy shared on Facebook. Sign up now at billycurrington.com.

