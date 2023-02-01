Nashville notes: Clay Walker shows his Country Side + Leslie Jordan tribute expands

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

February 1, 2023 4:31PM CST
More tickets have just been released for the February 19 tribute to comedian Leslie Jordan at the Grand Ole Opry House, according to Ashley McBryde, who’s just one of the artists set to participate.

Clay Walker‘s set to kick off his 2023 Country Side Tour February 1 in Clearwater, Florida.

Sheryl Crow will join Rusty Truck when they make their Grand Ole Opry debut February 28. She’s longtime friends with frontman Mark Seliger.

