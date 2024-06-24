96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: CMA Fest 2025 presale + Riley Green’s Brisbane show

June 24, 2024 3:55PM CDT
Share

Presale for CMA Fest 2025 is live now for CMA Fest members. Not a member? Fret not, the general sale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT at cmafest.com/tickets.

Riley Green is headed to Australia’s Brisbane, Queensland, for a show on Oct. 31. Up-and-comers Josh Ross and Lane Pittman will serve as opening acts. If you’re going to be Down Under and want to see Riley live, grab tickets at frontiertouring.com/rileygreen.

Danielle Bradbery is set to play a headlining show at Nashville’s The Basement East on Sept. 27. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketweb.com. Danielle’s new album, Danielle, arrives Sept. 6 and is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Over Being Under YouLaura Bryna
4:24am
We RideBryan Martin
4:21am
She Had Me At Heads CarolinaCole Swindell
4:17am
One Bad HabitTim Mcgraw
4:14am
Ain'T No Love In OklahomaLuke Combs
4:11am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Carrie Underwood Falls Off Stage During Concert
2

Lainey Wilson Addresses Jon Bon Jovi Praising Her
3

Behind the Glam: Catherine Ariale on Touring with "The Cher Show"
4

Mastering Adulthood with Molly Socha and Matt Stillo from "Grown-Up Stuff: How to Adult"
5

City Confirms Loss of ‘Inert Plastic Media’ into Local Waterway After Recent Heavy Rainfall