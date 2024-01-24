96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: CMT Next Women of Country + Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot Tour presale

January 24, 2024 4:00PM CST
Share

CMT has unveiled its Next Women of Country class of 2024. Among the 14 newcomers are Anne WilsonElla LangleyEmily Ann RobertsHunterGirlKarley Scott CollinsMae EstesTanner AdellThe Castellows and Tigirlily Gold. You can read more about this year’s class on Billboard now.

The artist presale for Brooks & Dunn‘s Reboot 2024 Tour has begun. You can grab tickets now ahead of the January 26 general sale with access codes from Brooks & Dunn (“REBOOT24”), and openers ERNEST (“ERNEST24”) and David Lee Murphy (“DLM2024”). For the full tour schedule, head to Brooks & Dunn’s website.

BRELAND‘s third annual BRELAND & Friends will return to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on March 26. The charity event will benefit Middle Tennessee’s at-risk youth via the Oasis Center and feature performances from Walker HayesChase RiceCaitlyn SmithDrake WhiteDalton DoverJosh GrobanThe War And Treaty and Avery Anna. Tickets go on sale January 26 on AXS’ website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Drink To That All NightJerrod Niemann
2:44am
Love Without End AmenGeorge Strait
2:41am
What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
2:37am
Product OfLewis Brice
2:34am
Burn It DownParker Mccollum
2:30am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

The Awesome Game: Dave Hill's Hilarious Hockey Odyssey
2

Several City of Lubbock Locations to Serve as Warming Centers Over Weekend, Early Next Week
3

Burgess-Rushing Closed Sunday-Tuesday for Weather
4

City Warns of Possible Illegal Solicitations
5

Mudflap's Farm : EP 3 "Placing the Well"