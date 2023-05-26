96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Conner Smith’s new track + Hannah Dasher’s “Ugly Houses”

May 26, 2023 4:30PM CDT
Conner Smith has dropped a new chest-thumping anthem, “How It Looks From Here.” The track is written by Conner, Rhett AkinsJosh Jenkins and Daniel Ross

Hannah Dasher‘s autobiographical “Ugly Houses” is out now and serves as the latest preview of her upcoming album, The Other Damn Half, due out August 4.

New country duo Neon Union has released a spirited new song, “Redneck Rich.” The track will be featured on their forthcoming EP, Double Wide Castle Sessions, arriving July 21.

