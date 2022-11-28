96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Country mamas get the spotlight, Old Dominion adds some shows + more

November 28, 2022 4:00PM CST
Share
Nashville notes: Country mamas get the spotlight, Old Dominion adds some shows + more

Moms of country superstars like Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett take their turn in the spotlight in a new, interview-format podcast called Got it From My Mama, hosted by Jennifer Vickery Smith. The bi-weekly podcast launches November 29.

Old Dominion have added a few new dates to their early 2023 No Bad Vibes Tour. Check out their website to see the updated tour calendar.

An AXS TV special called Home for the Holidays heads up the channel’s lineup of holiday content this Saturday. The feel-good special features Ashley McBryde, Travis Tritt, Runaway June and more, and it benefits the families of first responders via the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Communities in Schools Toy Drive
2

Billy Ray Cyrus Engaged to Australian Singer Firerose
3

Amid sobriety journey, Charles Kelley pens his “goodbye letter to alcohol” in a new song
4

Nashville notes: Tracy Lawrence’s charity turkey fry, Morgan Wallen’s Thanksgiving donations + more
5

Nashville notes: Keith Urban’s music video, Scotty McCreery takes ‘Same Truck’ deluxe + more