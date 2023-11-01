96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Dalton Dover’s headlining tour + Ashley Monroe’s music news

November 1, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Dalton Dover has announced his debut headlining club trek, Never Giving Up On That Tour. The 2024 trek kicks off February 9 in Birmingham, Alabama, and wraps in Macon, Georgia, on April 27. For the full schedule and to grab tickets, head to Dalton’s website.

Ashley Monroe is kicking off her new chapter of music with “Over Everything.” The new track arrives November 17 and is available for presave now.

Conner Smith has been teasing a big announcement. You can check out the teaser on X, formerly known as Twitter, and sign up to be part of Conner’s fan club to get the news soon.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

My MariaBrooks & Dunn
2:47pm
Buy DirtJordan Davis Ft. Luke Bryan
2:44pm
Drunk On A PlaneDierks Bentley
2:40pm
Standing Room OnlyTim Mcgraw
2:36pm
YoungKenny Chesney
2:29pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Country Singer And 'Yellowstone' Star Lainey Wilson Opens Up
2

Jason Aldean Addresses Controversial Song
3

Barbara Butcher: Decoding 5500 Death Scenes and 680 Homicides
4

Rise of the Kingdom Ninja: Daniel Gil's Extraordinary Path
5

City of Lubbock Invites Public to Trunk or Treat Event