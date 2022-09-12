96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Dance Party to End ALZ, CMA International Awards & more

September 12, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Dierks Bentley and Brad Paisley are among the performers for the fifth annual Dance Party to End ALZ event in Nashville on November 13, benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association. Brad’s wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, is planning the event with her siblings Ashley and Jay Williams

CMA has announced the nominations for the CMA International Awards. Among the nominees are Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne and Lindsay Ell. See the full list here.  

Tenille Townes was awarded five Canadian Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year and Female Artist of the Year. She also co-hosted the show with Blanco Brown

Ingrid Andress and legendary songwriter Diane Warren are among the first performers announced for the 15th annual Live in the Vineyard, taking place November 1-3 in Napa Valley. 

