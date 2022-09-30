96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Darius Rucker’s collaboration, Dustin Lynch’s merch for charity and more

September 30, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Darius Rucker has a new song out called “Ol’ Church Hymn,” which features up-and-coming act Chapel Hart.

If you’re planning to grab some Dustin Lynch merch this weekend, your money will go to a good cause: The singer’s donating all proceeds from his merch sales over the weekend to Volunteer Florida to help Floridians recovering from Hurricane Ian.

Trisha Yearwood will “flip the switch” on the Grand Ole Opry’s signature barnyard backdrop to turn things pink for Opry Goes Pink. The annual event is a partnership with Susan G. Komen in the fight against breast cancer.

Jon Langston has a new song out Friday, called “Give You My All.

