Nashville notes: Darius Rucker’s Musicians on Call milestone + more

December 22, 2022 4:00PM CST
Darius Rucker will receive the Music Heals Golden Ukulele at Musicians on Call’s annual Millions of Moments event in Nashville in January. The award is in recognition of Darius’ support for Musicians on Call, which brings live and recorded music to hospitals and other medical settings.

Singer and 17-year Army veteran Craig Morgan recently brought some holiday cheer overseas during a USO trip to Germany. It’s the 13th trip Craig has made since his first USO tour in 2002.

Brett Young and Rhonda Vincent are joining the American Pops Orchestra for a New Year’s Eve performance set to air on PBS.

