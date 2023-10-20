96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Debut projects from Restless Road, Luke Grimes + Colin Stough

October 20, 2023 4:30PM CDT
Country group Restless Road has dropped their long-awaited debut album, Last Rodeo. The 18-track record includes “On My Way,” a motivational anthem about not giving up on one’s dreams. “We’ve been through so many ups and downs as a band, and that’s what this is about. Never giving up and always keeping your eyes on the road,” Restless Road shares.

Yellowstone actor and rising singer/songwriter Luke Grimes has rolled out his debut EP, Pain Pills or Pews. The eight-song set features one of Luke’s favorite tracks, “Ain’t Dead Yet.” “To me Pain Pills or Pews should feel like the very beginning of a story. The songs were chosen because they felt the most personal and even the outside songs felt almost biographical,” says Luke.

American Idol alum Colin Stough has released his debut EP, Promiseland. “This EP represents who I am and where I’m from. It speaks to my life these past few years and has become a source of comfort for me. Maybe that’s why I called it Promiseland. I hope it can be that for you, too,” Colin shares. Listen to the Charles Kelley-penned “If Not for Me” and the rest of the project now.

