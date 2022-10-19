Nashville notes: Dolly Parton’s holiday pet line + more

Dolly Parton’s Doggy Parton pet apparel collection just announced a holiday line. It’s available to shop now.

CMT has announced the lineup for a special showcase tribute to Loretta Lynn. Called Next Women of Country: Tributing the Songs of Loretta Lynn, the bill features Caylee Hammack, Miko Marks, Stephanie Quayle and more. The event will be held at City Winery Nashville on November 8.