96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Dolly Parton’s holiday pet line + more

October 19, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Share
Nashville notes: Dolly Parton’s holiday pet line + more

Dolly Parton’s Doggy Parton pet apparel collection just announced a holiday line. It’s available to shop now.

CMT has announced the lineup for a special showcase tribute to Loretta Lynn. Called Next Women of Country: Tributing the Songs of Loretta Lynn, the bill features Caylee Hammack, Miko Marks, Stephanie Quayle and more. The event will be held at City Winery Nashville on November 8.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Wild As HerCorey Kent
6:57pm
Does To MeLuke Combs Ft. Eric Church
6:53pm
In Case You Didnt KnowBrett Young
6:45pm
MillionaireChris Stapleton
6:42pm
Singles You UpJordan Davis
6:39pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

People Feel Pressured To Tip When Picking Up Takeout
2

The Mean One Gets Release Date
3

Pictures from Hub City BBQ
4

Cat Found In Idaho 9 Years After Disappearing From California Home
5

Garth Brooks Surprises Ashley McBryde With An Opry Invitation