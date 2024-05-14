96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Dolly’s doughnuts + Cam talks ‘Cowboy Carter’ and new music

May 14, 2024 3:55PM CDT
Share

Dolly Parton has teamed with Krispy Kreme to launch an all-new Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection. Running for a limited time only, fans can sink their teeth into four new flavors: Dolly Dazzler, Peachy Keen Cobbler, Banana Puddin’ and Chocolate Crème Pie. “Having some of my very favorite Southern flavors in one, unique doughnut collection from Krispy Kreme is so special to me,” says Dolly. “So, I’m excited for folks to share them with their own family and friends. They’re pretty sweet, if I do say so myself!” For more information, visit Krispy Kreme’s website.

Rock band The Black Crowes have dropped a music video for their Lainey Wilson-assisted track, “Wilted Rose.” The visualizer features footage of their performance at the historic Grand Ole Opry House as well as backstage clips of Lainey and the band. You can watch the video now on YouTube.

“Burning House” hitmaker Cam recently spoke with People about contributing to Beyoncé‘s chart-topping country album, Cowboy Carter, and how that’s inspired her third studio record, which is currently in the works. You can read the full interview on People‘s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall OffJoe Nichols
6:58pm
We Dont Fight AnymoreCarly Pearce Ft. Chris Stapleton
6:54pm
Play It AgainLuke Bryan
6:51pm
Dirt CheapCody Johnson
6:41pm
Watermelon MoonshineLainey Wilson
6:38pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Bryan Wants To Team Up With Blake Shelton For A TV Show
2

Exploring 'The Anime Effect': Insights from Leah President & LeAlec Murray
3

Mother-Son Magic: Elizabeth & Damien Hurley on Filmmaking
4

Big Take: DC’s Saleha Mohsin's Insider Journey
5

Harmony Science Academy Receives National Recognition from Project Lead The Way for Commitment to Empowering Students