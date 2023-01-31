96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Dolly’s Gold + Tyler’s Dancin’ on ‘GMA’

January 31, 2023 4:00PM CST
Both Dolly Parton‘s classic “Hard Candy Christmas” and her more recent collab “Faith” with Galantis and Mr. Probz have been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Josh Turner kicks off the Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour March 4 in Dothan, Alabama, commemorating the two-decade anniversary of his breakthrough song. 

You can check out Tyler Hubbard‘s birthday-morning performance of his latest hit, “Dancin’ in the Country,” Tuesday on ABC’s GMA.

