Nashville notes: Dolly’s merch sale + Travis Tritt’s ‘Country Gospel’

July 20, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Dolly Parton‘s merch store is having a summer sale, with select items going at 20% off. Shop your favorite Dolly items at shop.dollyparton.com.

Travis Tritt has announced his first gospel project, Country Chapel. Preorders go live Friday, July 21, along with the release of “When God Dips His Love in My Heart.” While you wait, sneak a peek at the album cover on Travis’ Instagram.

Country newcomer Kasey Tyndall made her Grand Ole Opry debut on Wednesday, July 19. Check out photos of this special moment on Kasey’s Instagram.

