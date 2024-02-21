96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Dolly’s “Puppy Love” + Travis Denning’s new track

February 21, 2024 4:00PM CST
Share

Dolly Parton has dropped a new recording of “Puppy Love.” “‘Puppy Love’ was the very first single I ever released, and now in honor of my Pet Gala special, I’m releasing ‘Puppy Love (Billy Version)’!” she shares on Instagram.

Travis Denning will release “Roads That Go Nowhere” on Friday, February 23. You can watch a trailer of the track now on Travis’ Instagram.

Kacey Musgraves is slated to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on March 2. It’ll air at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Heartache MedicationJon Pardi
6:59pm
Halfway To HellJelly Roll
6:56pm
Got What I GotJason Aldean
6:53pm
Back Then Right NowTyler Hubbard
6:45pm
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
6:43pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Family, Films, and 'The Crusades': A Chat with Nicholas Turturro Jr.
2

Reba McEntire Dazzles With Super Bowl National Anthem Performance
3

Dancing with Determination: Madeline Jafari's Path to 'Stomp'
4

72nd Annual Pancake Festival
5

Texas Tech Begins Video Board, Sound System Project