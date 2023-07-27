96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Drake Milligan’s new collab + Larry Fleet’s Earned It

July 27, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Drake Milligan will join rising duo The Reklaws for a spirited new duet titled “Honky Tonkin’ About.” Check out a preview of it on Instagram and presave it to hear it as soon as it drops Friday, July 28.

Larry Fleet has announced his new album, Earned It. The 21-track record’s due out September 1 and can be presaved now.

Ashley Cooke‘s set to make her morning television debut and perform on NBC’s Today with Hoda & Jenna Friday, July 28. Be sure to tune in.

