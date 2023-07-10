Nashville notes: Drake White’s benefit concert + Randy Roger and Wade Bowen’s EP

Drake White has announced his first charity concert, Benefit for the Brain. The event will take place August 28 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. For information on the show and how to sign up for tickets, head over to Drake’s Instagram.

Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen have teamed up once again for their new project, Hold My Beer, Vol. 3. The six-song countrified set features both singers as co-writers.

Mickey Guyton‘s releasing a new song on Friday, July 14, and wants you to guess the title of it. Gather clues from Mickey’s latest Instagram video and let her know your answer in the comments.

