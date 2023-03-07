96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Dustin Lynch’s “Stars Like Confetti” on Today ﻿+ Maddie & Tae’s triple-Platinum surprise

March 7, 2023 3:00PM CST
Nashville notes: Dustin Lynch’s “Stars Like Confetti” on Today ﻿+ Maddie & Tae’s triple-Platinum surprise

﻿Dustin Lynch lit up NBC’s Today stage with a spirited performance of his single “Stars Like Confetti.” If you missed it, watch it here.

Maddie & Tae were surprised at the Grand Ole Opry with a plaque for their RIAA-certified triple-Platinum hit song, “Die From A Broken Heart.” The song hit No. 1 on the country charts in 2020.

Mary Chapin Carpenter has announced a 2023 headlining tour. The multicity trek kicks off in New Orleans, Louisiana, on June 2. Presale goes live on Wednesday, March 8, before the general sale begins on Friday, March 10. For more details, visit her website.

