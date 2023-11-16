Nashville notes: Dylan Gossett joins Miranda Lambert’s Big Loud Texas + more

Miranda Lambert has announced up-and-comer Dylan Gossett as the first artist signed to her label, Big Loud Texas. “Big. And loud. And Texan. Here we go new friend. Can’t wait to watch your lone star rise @dylangossett!” Miranda captions her announcement post on Instagram.

Been wanting to get a personalized merch item from Ashley McBryde, here’s your chance. The “Light On in the Kitchen” singer has shared that she’s personalizing and autographing a limited number of guitars in her merch store. You can grab yours now at store.ashleymcbryde.com before they sell out.

Thomas Rhett has dropped new holiday hoodies just in time for winter. The fresh releases include a red Ugly Crewneck Sweater. You can check it out at Thomas’ merch store.

