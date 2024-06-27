96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Dylan Scott’s “I Owe You One” + Maddie & Tae’s summer T-shirt

June 27, 2024 3:55PM CDT
Share

Dylan Scott‘s dropping a performance video for his new track, “I Owe You One,” on YouTube Friday at 10 a.m. While you wait, check out a preview clip now on Dylan’s social platform X.

Maddie & Tae are celebrating summertime and their new song, “Sad Girl Summer,” with a Sad Girl Summer T-shirt. You can order yours at the duo’s merch store.

Dolly Parton teamed with Ryan Reynolds and Wrexham AFC co-chairman Rob McElhenney to announce all episodes of Welcome to Wrexham are now streaming on Hulu. You can check out the announcement video now on Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall OffJoe Nichols
6:55pm
Think I'M In Love With YouChris Stapleton
6:51pm
Chasin' YouMorgan Wallen
6:48pm
Love You, Miss You, Mean ItLuke Bryan
6:41pm
Different 'Round HereRiley Green Ft. Luke Combs
6:38pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Mastering Adulthood with Molly Socha and Matt Stillo from "Grown-Up Stuff: How to Adult"
2

Kenny Chesney: 'It Was A Thrill' To Honor Tom Brady During HOF Induction
3

George Strait Breaks Attendance Record With Largest Concert Ever Held in the U.S.
4

The Life and Laughs of Jerry Adler in his book "Too Funny For Words"
5

Morgan Wallen Gives Fans A Life Update