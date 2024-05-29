96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Dylan Scott’s “Owe You One” + Niko Moon’s song tease

May 29, 2024 3:55PM CDT
Share

Dylan Scott has shared that he’s releasing a new song, “Owe You One,” on June 21. You can hear a preview of it now on social platform X and presave it to enjoy the full track as soon as it drops.

“Good Time” singer Niko Moon has teased a summery unreleased tune, “These Are the Days.” Check out a snippet of it now on Niko’s X.

Ashley McBryde is introducing you to the fictional characters in the artwork of The Devil I Know via her Meet The Family collection. “It’s time to spill the tea. I can’t wait to tell you more about each version of myself and what makes me….me. The Meet The Family collection is out everywhere, and you’ll be hearing from each of these ladies over the next several weeks. Who are you most excited to meet?” Ashley shares on X.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

West Texas Mourns the Loss of Music Icon Don Caldwell at 79
2

Ken Domash Visits the KLLL New Music Lounge
3

Paint with a Passion with Martha Hunnicutt
4

Reforming Wilderness Therapy and Boarding Schools: A Conversation with Cole and Mellinger
5

The Buddy Holly Center and Fellow American Continues Summer Showcase 2024