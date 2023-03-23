96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Easton on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ + Boy Named Banjo’s Opry debut

March 23, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

“A Little More Country Than That” hitmaker Easton Corbin was on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, March 22, to perform his new romantic single, “Marry That Girl.” If you missed it, you can watch the performance on YouTube.

Hailey Whitters is set to appear on NBC’s Today on Tuesday, March 28. “Takin’ some country up to the big city next week to perform on @todayshow!!” Hailey shared on Instagram. 

Boy Named Banjo made their Grand Ole Opry debut on Tuesday, March 21. Check out photos from the special night on the band’s latest Instagram post. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

My GirlDylan Scott
5:55am
Good Day For LivingJoe Nichols
5:47am
Just To See You SmileTim Mcgraw
5:43am
Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
5:33am
Ending Of A First LoveAliyah Good
5:30am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Help Us Find This Horse
2

Luke Combs Lands 15th Consecutive #1 At Country Radio With “Going, Going, Gone”
3

St. Patrick’s Day Events in Lubbock
4

South Plains Troop Salute: Lorenzo native serves aboard Navy warship in San Diego
5

Chef Devin Alexander Got Her Daughter to Love Veggies “The Land of Secret Superpowers: Vegetables”