96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo
KLLL Music
12:00am - 6:00am

Nashville notes: Elle King, Brett Eldredge & more

August 11, 2022 4:30PM CDT
Share

Elle King has shared a behind-the-scenes video with Dierks Bentley on the set of the video for their new collaboration, “Worth a Shot.” 

Brett Eldredge‘s episode of CMT Campfire Sessions airs Friday at 10 p.m. ET. CMT has shared a sneak preview of his performance of “Songs About You.”

Ingrid Andress has partnered with newcomer Avery Anna for a stripped-down performance of the title track of Ingrid’s new album, “Good Person.” 

Mickey Guyton is performing as part of Global Citizen Festival on September 24 in New York City’s Central Park. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Good DirectionsBilly Currington
1:18am
Caught Up On My DrinkinSmith & Wesley
1:15am
Fall In LoveBailey Zimmerman
1:11am
You Should Probably LeaveChris Stapleton
1:07am
Hillbilly LifestyleMinnie Murphy
1:04am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
2

Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
3

KLLL Spring KaChing Video
4

Saying Goodbye to Our Friend... R.I.P. Kelli
5

Keith Urbana Video “I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight”

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts