Nashville notes: Ernest’s tour + Tracy Lawrence’s live album

Ernest will hit the road on his This Fire Tour this fall with opening acts Jake Worthington, John Morgan and Cody Lohden. The headlining trek starts October 18 in Oxford, Ohio, before concluding in Nashville on November 28. For the full schedule and ticket information, visit ernestofficial.com.

Tracy Lawrence is set to drop his new album, Live at Billy Bob’s Texas, on May 12. The collection, which was recorded in the iconic Fort Worth, Texas, venue, will feature live renditions of Tracy’s timeless hits, such as “Time Marches On,” “Find Out Who Your Friends Are” and “Paint Me A Birmingham.” Watch the album trailer on YouTube and presave Tracy’s upcoming record now.

Ian Munsick recently performed his song “Long Live Cowgirls” on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The track is off his latest album, White Buffalo. If you missed Ian’s performance, watch it on YouTube.

