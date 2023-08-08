96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Faith Hill's Christmas vinyl + Josh Turner's signed 'Greatest Hits'

August 8, 2023 5:00PM CDT
Faith Hill‘s Joy to the World! will be released on vinyl for the first time on September 1. It’ll be available in two colors: holiday-pink and snow-white colors, with the latter only available on Amazon. Preorder your copy now.

Josh Turner has signed a limited number of copies of his Greatest Hits vinyl. Grab yours now at shop.joshturner.com.

Old Dominion has dropped a new No Bad Vibes Tour 2023 crew neck. You can purchase one at their merch store.

