Nashville notes: Fresh tracks from Anne Wilson, Dylan Marlowe + Tyler Braden

February 2, 2024 4:30PM CST
Country and Christian artist Anne Wilson has dropped “God & Country” ahead of the April 19 arrival of her forthcoming genre-melding album, REBEL. “I’ve been working so hard over the past 15 months to write these songs, record them and get them into the world! I was raised on two things: the love of God and the love of all things Country. That’s what fuels the music I make and that’s what you’ll hear more of on REBEL,” shares Anne. 

Dylan Marlowe‘s autobiographical new track, “You Did It Too,” is out now. Of the acoustic-leaning song, Dylan says, “Every line is true to my life. I write and sing songs about the way of life I know, and you’d probably get it if you did it too.” 

Tyler Braden has released a new tune, “Devil I Know.” “This is probably the proudest I’ve been to be part of a single, because it’s a song that so many people can get behind wholeheartedly,” Tyler shares. “It’s a song about confidence and not backing down. It’s a song about not allowing yourself to be underestimated or taken for granted. It’s a song I’ll be proud to perform live for years to come.”

