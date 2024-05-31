96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Fresh tracks from Kassi Ashton, Dylan Marlowe + more

May 31, 2024 4:15PM CDT
Share

Kassi Ashton has released a new track, “I Don’t Wanna Dance.” Of the song, Kassi says, “It doesn’t matter how good the band is, how long the bartender has been perfecting her margarita recipe, or how hot the cowboy is who’s offering, I don’t wanna dance if I ain’t dancing with you.” Kassi’s current single, “Called Crazy,” is now in the top 50 of the country charts.

Dylan Marlowe‘s tapped rapper Yung Gravy for a fresh version of his single “Boys Back Home.” The original version, featuring Dylan Scott, is currently in the top 40 and ascending the country charts.

Annie Bosko has teamed with country icon Dwight Yoakam for a new duet, “Heart Burn.” “Dwight is not only my musical hero but an icon, from his music to his sense of style, and we both share Bakersfield roots,” says Annie. “I love that he effortlessly crosses genres, blending everything from country, Americana, rock and latin influences, and it feels like we were able to capture that in this song.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

What Hurts The MostRascal Flatts
6:47pm
Hang Tight HoneyLainey Wilson
6:44pm
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
6:41pm
AustinDasha
6:35pm
5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard
6:32pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

West Texas Mourns the Loss of Music Icon Don Caldwell at 79
2

Ken Domash Visits the KLLL New Music Lounge
3

Reforming Wilderness Therapy and Boarding Schools: A Conversation with Cole and Mellinger
4

Jodie Whittaker Reveals the Challenges of 'Time'
5

Paint with a Passion with Martha Hunnicutt