Nashville notes: Fresh tracks from The War And Treaty, Dolly + Blessing Offor

May 10, 2024 4:00PM CDT
Dolly Parton has teamed with Grammy-nominated Christian artist Blessing Offor on his song, “Somebody’s Child.” “I know it’s too easy to say it was a blessing singing with @blessingoffor but, it was. I love the song ‘Somebody’s Child’ and I am very proud to be a part of it,” says Dolly.

The War And Treaty have dropped a new track, “Leads Me Home.” “A lot of love went into creating this song and we’re so grateful to be able to finally share it with each and every one of you,” the duo’s Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter share on Instagram.

Lainey Wilson is giving her The Stable fan club members a chance to get their hands on an exclusive autographed Whirlwind vinyl. “I wanted to do something special for my @laineywldhorses so I’ve launched an exclusive members-only vinyl that’ll be signed by yours truly!” Lainey shares on X, formerly known as Twitter. To join The Stable, head to Lainey’s website.

