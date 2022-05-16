      Weather Alert

Nashville notes: Garth Brooks, George Strait & more

May 16, 2022 @ 4:25pm

In light of the tragic shooting that took place at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., this weekend, Garth Brooks has delayed the on-sale date for his July 23 show at Highmark Stadium. A new date for when tickets will go on sale will be announced in the coming weeks. 

George Strait has announced two new dates for his Las Vegas residency, Strait to Vegas. He’ll perform at T-Mobile Arena on December 2 and 3 with Caitlyn Smith. Tickets go on sale to the public on May 27 at 1 p.m. ET. 

Morgan Wade and Brittney Spencer are nominated for Emerging Act of the Year at the Americana Awards. The ceremony will take place during AmericanaFest in Nashville September 13-17. 

