Nashville notes: Garth Brooks goes live, Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina and more

Aug 1, 2022 @ 4:00pm

Garth Brooks is hosting a live chat Monday to discuss the release of The Anthology Part II. It airs at 7 p.m. ET on TalkShopLive

Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina will perform “Dancin’ in the Moonlight” on the Today show Tuesday during the 10 a.m. hour. 

Hardy, Ernest and other artists featured on Hixtape Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 will perform as part of the first Hixtape live event in conjunction with Whiskey Jam on August 3 at Losers in Nashville.  

Presale tickets for Brett Eldredge‘s three Christmas shows at the Ryman Auditorium November 25-27 go on sale for his fan club Tuesday. Tickets for the general public are available on Friday. 

Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022
