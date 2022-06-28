      Weather Alert

Nashville notes: Garth Brooks, Kacey Musgraves gets Fancy and more

Jun 28, 2022 @ 5:00pm

Jimmie Allen will make his debut performance appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tuesday night, airing at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS. He’ll also perform on Good Morning America and GMA3 Wednesday morning on ABC. 

Kelsea Ballerini will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday. Comedian Chelsea Handler is filling in as a guest host. The show airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Fancy Hagood has teamed up with Kacey Musgraves for “Blue Dream Baby,” released in honor of International Pride Day.  

﻿Garth Brooks will be honored with the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award at the NSAI Nashville Songwriter Awards on September 20 at the Ryman Auditorium.

