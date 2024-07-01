96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Garth Brooks’ new box set + Conner Smith’s Born Free collection

July 1, 2024 3:55PM CDT
Garth Brooks has dropped a new 777 Jackpot Boxed Set, which includes seven CDs, 77 songs and a custom 88-page photo book. “When you think about Vegas, you think about getting lucky, nothin’ is better than 777! This boxed set has stuff you can’t get anywhere else,” says Garth. “When you think about the Stadium Tour, when you think about the Comeback Tour, the Dive Bar, the one man show, the show at Caesars Palace has them all!” You can order yours now at ticketmaster.com.

After performing “Killin’ Time” together on CMA Fest, Jon Pardi and Clint Black stepped into the studio to record a studio version of it, which is out now on digital platforms.

Looking for items to deck out in this Fourth of July? Check out Conner Smith‘s Born Free collection in his merch store. Additionally, Conner’s throwing a 25% discount on additional accessories and apparel, including a camo Nashville hat and I Hate Alabama vintage crewneck.

