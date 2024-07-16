96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Garth headed to ACL Hall of Fame + Danielle Bradbery’s “Windows”

July 16, 2024 4:00PM CDT
Danielle Bradbery is dropping her new song, “Windows,” on Friday. It’ll be the latest preview of her forthcoming album, Danielle, arriving Sept. 6.

Garth Brooks will be inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame on Sept. 5 at Austin City Limits home studio in Austin, Texas. “To be part of anything Austin City Limits is and always has been an honor. I am humbled and grateful to not only be a part of the 50th Anniversary, but to be inducted into the ACL Hall of Fame is over the top,” Garth shares in a press statement. You can catch highlights from the induction, including Garth’s performance, as a PBS special on Sept. 28.

Zac Brown Band is taking you behind the scenes of their “Tie Up” music video. You can watch the behind-the-scenes clip on YouTube.

