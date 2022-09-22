96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Go behind the scenes with Hardy and Lainey Wilson + more

September 22, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Share
Nashville notes: Go behind the scenes with Hardy and Lainey Wilson + more

Hardy recently shared a behind-the-scenes look into the making of his “Wait in the Truck” music video with duet partner Lainey Wilson. You can watch it now.

An enormous log mansion once owned by Barbara Mandrell is going up for auction next month. Called “The Fontanel,” the residence spans a sprawling 30,000 square feet and was once the largest log home in the United States. Since being owned by the country star, the space has also served as an event venue.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

One Of Them GirlsLee Brice
6:59pm
What Tequila DoesJason Aldean
6:55pm
Drink A BeerLuke Bryan
6:52pm
Drinkin Beer Talkin God AmenChase Rice Ft. Florida Georgia Line
6:45pm
MillionaireChris Stapleton
6:42pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

City Asks Residents to Assist in Vector Control
2

Lubbock Native Performs with U.S. Navy Band at Concert in Norway
3

Joyland Says Goodbye After 50 Years
4

Kane Brown explains how “Pop’s Last Name” honors his grandfather: “I had to write a song about him”
5

Sharon Maines Announces Retirement

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts