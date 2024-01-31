96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Hailey Whitters’ Valentine’s Day tease + more

January 31, 2024 4:00PM CST
Hailey Whitters is working on something new for Valentine’s Day. The “I’m In Love” singer shared a clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, of her at a photoshoot while eating heart-shaped chocolates, wearing red-colored shades and more. “valentine’s day mode loading… y’all get ready,” Hailey teased.

Dylan Scott is holding a Valentine’s Day sale in his merch store. Select CDs and vinyl records are available at a discounted price of $5 and $15, respectively, until February 9. You can grab yours now at dylanscottcountry.com.

William Michael Morgan has shared that he’s releasing a new song, “Not Letting Go,” on February 2. You can presave now to hear it as soon as it drops.

