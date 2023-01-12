96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Hall of Fame goes virtual + Kassi’s Opry debut

January 12, 2023 4:00PM CST
Nashville notes: Hall of Fame goes virtual + Kassi’s Opry debut

Kassi Ashton is set to make her Grand Ole Opry debut March 15. Next week, the Missouri native heads out on the No Bad Vibes Tour with Old Dominion

You can check out the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s online exhibit, Night Train to Nashville, free on the nonprofit’s website. Formerly a physical exhibit at the museum, Night Train showcases Music City’s R&B roots and how it impacted its music scene.

