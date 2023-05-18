96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Hannah Dasher’s upcoming “Ugly” song + Elvie Shane’s Jam in the Van

May 18, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Hannah Dasher‘s upcoming new track, “Ugly Houses,” is dropping on Friday, May 26. Watch the exciting announcement clip on Hannah’s Instagram.

Elvie Shane recently stopped by Jam in the Van to perform his songs “Rocket Science,” “Nothin’ Lasts Forever” and the brand new “Forgotten Man.” Check out the entire performance on YouTube.

Chase Rice is paying tribute to his late father with his deeply personal song “For A Day.” Available everywhere now, the release arrives on the 15th anniversary of his dad’s passing.

