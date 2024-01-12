96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Hannah Ellis’ ‘That Girl,’ Big Machine Records signs Chase McDaniel

January 12, 2024 4:30PM CST
Share

Up-and-comer Hannah Ellis has dropped her debut album, That Girl. Out now via Curb Records, the 13-track project includes the singles “Wine Country” and “Country Can.”

Big Machine Records has signed singer/songwriter Chase McDaniel to its roster. “Chase is not only talented and smart but is truly someone who makes his own luck. He has a determination that inspires our entire team to dig even deeper,” shares Big Machine Label Group CEO & Chairman Scott Borchetta.

Season 3 of CMT Campfire Sessions premieres Friday, January 12, at 10 p.m. ET. Chris Young will kick off the brand new season, with Riley GreenDustin LynchDarius Rucker and Sara Evans set to take the spotlight in the coming episodes. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Damn StraitScotty Mccreery
1:29am
ExtraKatie Linendoll
1:26am
Save Me The TroubleDan Shay
1:23am
Hard To LoveLee Brice
1:19am
Small Town FamousBowman
1:16am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

KLLL is Listening to YOU!
2

Mark Bego Unveils Joe Cocker's Iconic Story
3

Divo Dynamics: 20 Years of Global Harmonies
4

Trainer Reveals The Three Biggest Mistakes People Make When They First Start Exercising
5

Kelly Clarkson's Ex Allegedly Said She Wasn't Sexy Enough For 'The Voice'