Nashville notes: Hardy adds shows, Brothers Osborne’s Fender feature + more

October 13, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Due to fan demand, Hardy is adding three more shows to his the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour. The new dates are in Grand Rapids, Atlanta and Minneapolis, and tickets will be available starting Friday. Visit the singer’s website for details.

Brothers Osborne chat about vintage guitars and play some of their songs in a lengthy video conversation with Fender; it’s available to watch now.

The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bass Pro Shops with an evening of music from country stars who love the outdoors. Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson and Dustin Lynch are just a few of the acts on the bill. The show is set for October 25, and you can pick up your tickets now.

