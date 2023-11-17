96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: How BK’s “Livin’” + Carly Pearce and Matthew Ramsey NEEDTOBREATHE

November 17, 2023 4:36PM CST
You can check out Brian Kelley‘s new track, “How We’re Livin’,” now. It follows “Dirt Cheap” and his hit “See You Next Summer,” which should both be on his much-anticipated full-fledged solo debut. 

Both Carly Pearce and Old Dominion‘s Matthew Ramsey joined Christian band NEEDTOBREATHE onstage to perform during their Wednesday, November 15, show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Chris Lane‘s new video for “Find Another Bar” is out now. It’s the lead single from his From Where I’m Sippin’ EP.

