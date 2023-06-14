96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Ingrid’s tour plans + Lee’s new merch

June 14, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Ingrid Andress has announced that she’s opening for Orville Peck this summer. To view the tour dates and for tickets, visit ingridandress.com.

Lee Brice has unveiled new merchandise, which includes “Drinking Class” and “I Drive Your Truck” T-shirts. Shop the collection at Lee’s merch store now.

Ben Burgess‘ new song, “The Willie,” is out now. The breakup number was solely written by Ben.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
12:31am
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
12:31am
Put It On RepeatRyan Sims
12:28am
Put It On RepeatRyan Sims
12:28am
Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or NotThompson Square
12:25am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

YWCA CURRENT Community Update – June 2023
2

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Announces the Addition of 145 Jobs and More Than $15M Into the Lubbock Community
3

Where Is The Lost Cajun?
4

Councilwoman Latrelle Joy to Host District 6 Brick Streets Community Meeting
5

Why Lainey Wilson Wouldn't Kiss Her Boyfriend on TV