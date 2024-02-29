Nashville notes: Jake Owen’s new live project + Kenny Chesney’s “Guilty Pleasure”

Jake Owen is dropping a new live project, Palm Trees & Palm Readers-Jake Owen: Live in Los Angeles (Set 1), March 8 and it’s available for presave it now. While you wait, check out a preview clip of it on Jake’s X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kenny Chesney‘s new track, “Guilty Pleasure,” drops Friday. It’s off his forthcoming album, BORN, arriving March 22.

“I Love This Life” hitmakers LOCASH have launched and signed to new record label Galaxy Label Group. “I haven’t been this excited since moving to Nashville years ago! With the relationships we’ve built in the industry along the way, it’s time we add a new chapter to the LOCASH book,” says LOCASH’s Chris Lucas.

