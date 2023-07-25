96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Jake Worthington’s Opry debut + Russell D’s new T-shirt

July 25, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Big Loud’s Jake Worthington recently made his long-awaited Grand Ole Opry debut. “This is the greatest honor, to be here on the stage where all my heroes stood,” shares Jake. Check out photos of this moment on Jake’s Instagram.

Russell Dickerson has dropped a black RUSSELL MANIA T-shirt. Grab yours now at his merch store.

Universal Music Group Nashville is having a 20% discount on all of its artists’ Christmas products. Items include Carrie Underwood‘s My Gift (Special Edition) CD box set, Josh Turner‘s King Size Manger candle and Reba McEntire‘s The Ultimate Christmas Collection white vinyl. Shop now at store.umgnashville.com.

